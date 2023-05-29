CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Nepal Approves Second Hydropower Project to Be Developed by India
1-MIN READ

Nepal Approves Second Hydropower Project to Be Developed by India

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 00:15 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

A meeting of the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) chaired by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda approved the draft project development agreement. (File Photo)

The development comes days before Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit to India starting Wednesday

Nepal on Sunday decided to allow India’s Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited to develop a second hydropower project in the country. At present SJVN is developing a 900-MW Arun -III hydroelectric project, a run-of-river located on the Arun River in Eastern Nepal, scheduled to be completed in 2024.

A meeting of the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) chaired by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda approved the draft project development agreement (PDA) to be signed with India’s state-owned SJVN to develop the 669-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydropower project in eastern Nepal, an official statement said.

The draft needs to be endorsed by the Council of Ministers before it gets implemented. The previous meeting of the IBN had approved Rs 92.68 billion investment for the development of the project.

The development of this 669-MW transformative project will prove to be a milestone for the socio-economic development of the country, according to the statement by the IBN. The SJVN has formed a local company, Lower Arun Power Development Company, in Nepal.

    The Lower Arun project located in the Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts will not have any reservoir or dam and will be a tailrace development of Arun-III, which will mean water re-enters the river for the Lower Arun project. This is the third project undertaken, all through negotiation windows, on the Arun River after the 900 MW Arun-III and 695 MW Arun-IV hydroelectricity projects.

    The three projects will generate nearly 2,300 MW of electricity from the river in Sankhuwasabha district, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
