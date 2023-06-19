CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Nepal: Floods, Landslides Kill 6 People; 29 Missing in Rain-related Incidents
Nepal: Floods, Landslides Kill 6 People; 29 Missing in Rain-related Incidents

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 22:27 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

Rain-triggered floods and landslides have killed at least six people. (PTI File Photo)

Three persons died in Taplejung and one each in Paanchthar, Nuwakot and Sankhuwasabha districts, the Nepal Police said

Rain-triggered floods and landslides have killed at least six people and injured as many across Nepal, police said on Monday.

Three persons died in Taplejung and one each in Paanchthar, Nuwakot and Sankhuwasabha districts, the Nepal Police said.

Three persons were injured in floods and landslides in Sankhuwasabha, two in Taplejung and one in Paanchthar.

Police said 29 people have gone missing in rain-related incidents in different parts of the country in the last 48 hours.

Search for the missing is underway, police said, adding that 35 houses, 10 huts, 13 bridges, five industries and two government offices were damaged in the natural disaster.

