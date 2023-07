A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Nepal on Tuesday. There were reportedly five foreign nationals on the missing chopper that was on its way to Kathmandu.

“The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time).

Further details awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)