Nepal PM Prachanda Thanks Madhya Pradesh Guv, CM for Hospitality During Visit to State

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their warm hospitality during his two-day visit to the state. Prachanda began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

On his arrival at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, Prachanda and his delegation were given a warm welcome by Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues. The two leaders were seen having Indori poha', a popular sweet-sour snack, at the airport lounge. During his two-day visit to MP, Prachanda visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Special Economic Zone of IT giant TCS on Indore's Super Corridor, and Asia's largest bio-CNG plant Gobar-Dhan' in the state's commercial capital.

On Saturday, Chouhan gifted Prachanda a portrait of the latter made from discarded cloth pieces as the dignitary wrapped up his MP visit. I got an opportunity to visit India's cleanest city Indore; special economic zone; and Mahakaleshwar Temple in famous Ujjain city, the Nepalese premier tweeted after returning to his country.

I am grateful to the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for their warm welcome and cordial hospitality, he said on the PMO Nepal and Comrade Prachanda Twitter handles. Earlier, Prachanda's meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects, including new railway services.