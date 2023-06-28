CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Treatment, Says Official
1-MIN READ

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Treatment, Says Official

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 20:07 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

File photo of Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel. (Image: PTI)

Paudel, 78, was undergoing treatment related to the heart at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre since June 17 after experiencing health complications

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, who recently underwent treatment related to a heart condition, was discharged from the hospital here on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by his office.

Paudel, 78, was undergoing treatment related to the heart at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre since June 17 after experiencing health complications.

"President Paudel has been discharged from the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre on Wednesday. He has returned to the President's residence," the statement from the president's office said.

According to the doctors involved in his treatment, the president’s health condition is now normal.

Paudel was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He returned to Nepal following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at the AIIMS.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal in March.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
