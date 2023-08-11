Nepali Lawmaker Sunil Sharma Held for Possessing India-Linked Fake Academic Certificates

Nepali lawmaker Sunil Sharma, who is a medical doctor, has been apprehended for allegedly possessing counterfeit academic certificates for grades 11 and 12, according to a Kathmandu-based newspaper. This development reportedly follows Sharma’s vocal criticism of the government’s failure to control gold smuggling.

Nepali Congress legislator’s arrest followed the revelation that certificates from an Indian academic institution, allegedly issued to him, were fake, The Kathmandu Post reported. This arrest comes as several doctors are under scrutiny by the Nepal Medical Council for allegedly submitting counterfeit proficiency certificate-level academic documents to qualify for MBBS entrance exams.

As per the report, Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) received a letter from the National Examination Board on July 21, 2021, pertaining to Sunil Sharma’s academic certificates. According to Police sources, Sharma’s arrest for investigative purposes after discovering that certificates purportedly originating from an Indian academic institution were fraudulent.

Sharma, who owns the Nobel Medical College and several hospitals, was also elected to the House of Representatives from Morang constituency. Prior to this, Sharma had demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat. He held them accountable for a recent gold smuggling incident involving over 100 kg of gold from Hong Kong, seized last month after passing through airport customs.

Comparing the government to North Korea’s regime, Sharma was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu daily, “The state of North Korea has arrested me, but I am happy,” while threatening a hunger strike for an exhaustive inquiry into the gold smuggling case. Along with him, four other doctors were also apprehended on similar charges.

The Nepal Medical Council had registered complaints of doctors producing counterfeit academic certificates for MBBS entrance exams. These certificates were not verified by the National Examination Board.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Sharma’s background includes earlier controversies, including attempts to influence medical seat allocations, affiliation grants to colleges, and determination of MBBS fees. His Nobel Medical College faced allegations of not meeting standards and over-admitting students.