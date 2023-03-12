CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :BBCThailand PollutionPakistanJoe BidenSaudi-Iran Ties
Home » World » Nepal's New President Ram Chandra Paudel to Take Oath on Monday
1-MIN READ

Nepal's New President Ram Chandra Paudel to Take Oath on Monday

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 15:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Ram Chandra Paudel has been elected as the new Nepal president. (Credits: Special Arrangement)

Ram Chandra Paudel has been elected as the new Nepal president. (Credits: Special Arrangement)

With support from eight political parties, Poudel's victory was certain. His rival Subas Chandra Nebmang had the support of former premier KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML

Nepal’s President-elect Ram Chandra Paudel will be sworn in on Monday at the Presidential Residence. Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal on Thursday.

The oath of secrecy will be administered by Nepal’s Acting Chief Justice, according to ANI.

Poudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members.

With support from eight political parties, Poudel’s victory was certain. His rival Subas Chandra Nebmang had the support of former premier KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML.

RELATED NEWS

This is the third presidential election in Nepal since the country became a republic in 2008. The tenure of the current president, Bidya Devi Bhandari, ended on Sunday.

Although the post of President is largely ceremonial, Nepal’s political parties have lately shown a growing interest in the post owing to the discretionary powers the Constitution accords to the post.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. nepal
first published:March 12, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 15:45 IST
Read More