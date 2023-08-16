CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Traditional Medicine SummitDrunk California JudgeHarrison Ford SnakeChina Fertility RateRalph Lauren
Home » World » Netherlands Enters First Recession Since Pandemic as Inflation Bites
1-MIN READ

Netherlands Enters First Recession Since Pandemic as Inflation Bites

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:19 IST

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cans of Heineken Silver are seen on display at a supermarket in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Cans of Heineken Silver are seen on display at a supermarket in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Netherlands economy enters recession with 0.3% Q2 contraction, driven by consumer spending drop and exports decline due to inflation impact

The Dutch economy has entered a recession as it shrank 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, a first estimate published by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday showed. The euro zone’s fifth-largest economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, after a 0.4% contraction in the first three months of the year.

Economic growth in the Netherlands had been almost 5% per year in 2021 and 2022 in a quick recovery from a COVID-19 slump. The first recession since the pandemic was driven by a drop in consumer spending and exports, as surging inflation drove up food prices and energy bills in the Netherlands and its trading partners.

Consumer spending fell 1.6%, while exports were 0.7% lower than in the first three months of the year. Inflation in the Netherlands has dropped since hitting a peak of 14.5% in September last year, but was still relatively high at around 6% in the second quarter of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. economy
  2. netherlands
  3. inflation
  4. Recession
first published:August 16, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 14:19 IST