'Never Shouted, Findings Flawed': Here's What Dominic Raab Wrote in Resignation Letter to Rishi Sunak

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced his resignation on Friday following an independent investigation into allegations that he bullied colleagues.

Raab’s resignation gives Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a headache some two weeks before local elections at which the Conservatives are expected to lose seats. Sunak is also battling to claw back a chasm of lost ground to the main opposition Labour party before a general election next year.

Raab had promised to quit if any claims against him were upheld. Raab’s resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

WHAT DID DOMINIC RAAB SAY IN HIS RESIGNATION LETTER?

Raab told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the letter the inquiry had dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against him and that it had set a dangerous precedent for government ministers.

“Whilst I feel duty-bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me," he wrote in a resignation letter.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

Raab also said the report had concluded he had not once “sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone".

He apologised and added, “I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice."

Opposition Labour MP Ellie Reeves attacked Raab over the resignation letter and said that there was no contrition and no actual apology in the letter.

No contrition.No self-awareness. No actual apology. He resigned as he governed. That he was allowed to lead our justice system for so long is an insult. https://t.co/bDBfj5sMQy — Ellie Reeves (@elliereeves) April 21, 2023

ALL ABOUT DOMINIC RAAB

Raab, who also previously served as Britain’s foreign minister, said he would remain supportive of Sunak and the government.

Former lawyer Raab, a karate black belt, has denied bullying civil servants working for him and in his letter rejected allegations of an overbearing manner with colleagues.

Sunak had come under pressure soon after he appointed Raab, a staunch supporter of his leadership for the Conservative Party and government during the campaign last year, to the two key Cabinet posts as the bullying allegations emerged.

Downing Street said at the time that Sunak was “not aware" of any formal complaints against Raab when he appointed him in October last year. However, the Opposition Labour Party accused Sunak of ignoring reports about Raab’s conduct.

Raab’s exit will now necessitate a mini shuffle in the Cabinet, as reports indicate that Sunak may not refill the post of Deputy PM and only appoint a new Justice Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies)

