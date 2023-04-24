New Rule: UK Drivers Below 25 Could Be Barred from Giving Lift to Their Friends, Siblings

The United Kingdom (UK) could ban new drivers aged below 25 from carrying young passengers with them. This means new drivers who are below the age of 25 cannot offer lifts to their friends under a new “graduated driving licence” scheme.

Brake, a road safety charity, shared figures which showed that one in five drivers crash within a year of passing their test and that new drivers carrying passengers of a similar age are four times as likely to die in a crash than those driving alone.

Countries like Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and some US states also have introduced graduated licensing schemes for those who have only recently passed their test. Conditions like lower alcohol limits and limits on driving at night or with other passengers under a certain age have also been introduced there under similar schemes.

Previous governments in the UK did not try to implement the plans because they felt that curfew or limits on driving at night would impact the ability of young people to work. The scheme, however, garnered significant support from UK citizens.

The UK road minister Richard Holden will meet with campaigner Sharon Huddlestone. Huddlestone’s 18-year-old daughter Caitlin died in the car of a friend in 2017. The friend passed her test four months prior to the accident. A crisis consultant, Radd Seiger, will also attend the meeting.

A report by the news outlet, the Independent, said that the government has not yet drawn any policy and the meeting shows that the conversations are at a preliminary stage.

The campaigners, Seiger and Huddlestone, however, told the UK-based the Sunday Times that they remain confident that after meeting with Holden, the legislation will be introduced without any delay.

New drivers in the UK have six points to lose before their licence is seized in the first two years. More experienced drivers have 12 points to lose before their licence is taken away, according to the Road Traffic (New Drivers) Act.

The Road Traffic (New Drivers) Act could be amended to implement the new rule and new drivers could be banned from carrying young passengers for six or 12 months.

The Sunday Times said the move is backed by the UK department of transport’s advisory body on supporting road crash victims.

It is this legislation that could be amended to also ban carrying young passengers for six or 12 months, in a move backed by the Department for Transport’s advisory body on supporting road crash victims, according to The Sunday Times.

Automobile Association chief King and the UK’s most senior police officer responsible for roads, Jo Shiner have also backed the campaign, the Times reported.

Read all the Latest News here