New York remained inundated on the second day after severe flash flooding in Hudson Valley as officials estimated that the damage would likely run into the tens of millions of dollars.
Governor Kathy Hochul said that New York is in the middle of an extraordinary weather event that has devastated communities in the state. The toll was at one on Monday while several people were said to be missing as the torrential rains swept houses.
Here are the top updates on New York floods:
- Parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont were under flood warnings, with states in the region recording rapid rainfall and “life threatening" flash floods.
- Mike Cannon of Vermont Urban Search and Rescue said crews from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut were among those helping to get to towns that have been unreachable since torrents of rain belted the state.
- One of the worst-hit places was New York’s Hudson Valley, where a woman identified by police as Pamela Nugent, 43, died as she tried to escape her flooded home in the hamlet of Fort Montgomery.
- Videos showed neighbourhoods in Hudson Valley flooding while cars parked in the streets remain submerged in water. Heavy rains in New York state on Sunday turned streets into raging waterways, washing out bridges and leaving roads impassable.
- The state has deployed five swift water-rescue teams and a high axle vehicle to help with the rescue in flooded areas.
- Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the storm sent “cars swirling in our streets” and dumped a “historic” amount of rain. “Nine inches of rain in this community,” Hochul said during a briefing on a muddy street in Highland Falls. “They’re calling this a ‘1,000-year event.’”
- There were hundreds of flight cancellations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports and more than 200 cancelled at Boston’s Logan Airport in the last 24 hours. Amtrak, the American national train company, temporarily suspended service between Albany and New York.
- The towns of Londonderry and Weston were inaccessible, Cannon said, and rescuers were heading there to do welfare checks. Water levels at several dams were being closely monitored.
- The heavy rains washed out and closed highways, and stranded people in their cars and homes. Search and rescue teams were operating in several locations, according to various media reports.
- Several other countries including China and other Asia Pacific countries are reeling from monsoonal floods and heat waves. The authorities in China last week said 15 people died and four others were missing as a result of flooding in Chongqing.