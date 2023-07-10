New York Flood Alert: 1 Dead, Many Missing as US Sees Heavy Rains; Houses Washed Away, 13,000 Without Power

The meteorological department has issued a rare flash flood warning for New York City as heavy rain in the state caused at least one death, swamped roads and forced road blockades on Sunday night.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that several people have been missing and one home was washed away.
The rains have hit parts of New York and officials said that communities to the East of New York should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.
Here are the top updates on New York floods:
- Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in Orange County, northwest of New York City, and in Ontario County in the central part of the state, noting that up to eight inches of rain had created “life threatening conditions due to flash flooding."
- The hardest-hit communities include the village of Highland Falls, Fort Montgomery and West Point. Rescue workers have received numerous reports of property damage and people trapped in vehicles, NBC News reported.
- 13,000 people in New York state are without electricity as heavy rains washed out roadways and stranded people in their cars and homes.
- The storm has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damages, officials said.
- The Hudson Valley was the most affected by the storm with many areas receiving five to eight inches of rain, the National Weather Service said.
- The National Weather Service said it was “receiving multiple reports of significant flooding and persons trapped in vehicles in eastern Orange county."
- The air travel is likely to face delays as La Guardia Airport in New York and Boston Logan International Airport reported flight disruptions and cancellations.
- The flood threats in Pennsylvania and New York are likely to extend to New England on Monday. Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont and northeastern New York.
- The New York State Police advised motorists to avoid several roads in the state including Palisades Parkway, Long Mountain Circle, The Bear Mountain Bridge, and Route 6 due to heavy flooding and washouts.
- Some video posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of brown-colored torrents rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.