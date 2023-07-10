New York Flood Alert: 1 Dead, Many Missing as US Sees Heavy Rains; Houses Washed Away, 13,000 Without Power

The meteorological department has issued a rare flash flood warning for New York City as heavy rain in the state caused at least one death, swamped roads and forced road blockades on Sunday night.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that several people have been missing and one home was washed away.

The rains have hit parts of New York and officials said that communities to the East of New York should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.

Here are the top updates on New York floods: