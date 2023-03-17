CHANGE LANGUAGE
New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Devices Linked to Parliament over Cybersecurity Concerns
New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Devices Linked to Parliament over Cybersecurity Concerns

March 17, 2023

London, United Kingdom

The ban comes after several Western countries raised concerns or put restrictions on the social media app citing fears that user data could be abused by China

New Zealand will ban TikTok on devices with access to the parliamentary network over cybersecurity concerns, a government official said on Friday.

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to New Zealand’s parliamentary network by the end of March, said Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.

The ban, which starts from March 31, comes after several Western countries raised concerns or put restrictions on the social media app citing fears that user data could be used or abused by Chinese officials.

New Zealand is the latest government to curb the Chinese-owned video-sharing app from sensitive devices.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK government announced a security ban on TikTok on government devices, in line with action by the European Union and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

