Ni Huizhong, China’s Former Winter Olympic Delegation Chief, Probed for Graft

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 13:02 IST

Beijing, China

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, has launched graft probes into the nation’s sports industry and many high ranking officials including Huizhong are being probed. (Image: Reuters)

Xi Jinping, according to China watchers, is reportedly carrying out these graft probes to purge political rivals.

China said Saturday the former chief of its Winter Olympic delegation was under investigation for suspected corruption, as the government pursues a crackdown on graft in the sport sector.

Ni Huizhong, who most recently headed the country’s winter sports management office, “is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law", the General Administration of Sport said, using a common byword for alleged corruption.

Ni, 54, previously served as secretary-general of the Chinese delegation for last year’s Winter Olympics, which were held in Beijing in a Covid-secure bubble.

He is one of a string of sports officials to come under scrutiny in recent months as the ruling Communist Party wages an industry-wide anti-corruption drive.

China’s top public prosecutor said this month that former national football coach Li Tie had been charged with corruption offences including bribery.

Li, a one time Premier League player, is one of several top football association officials to fall under graft probes since November.

And in June, China’s national snooker body issued lifetime bans to two players involved in a match-fixing scandal that sent global shockwaves through the sport.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has led an unrelenting clampdown on corruption since coming to power a decade ago.

Proponents say the campaign helps to ensure honest governance, but critics say it serves partly as an excuse for Xi to purge political rivals.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
