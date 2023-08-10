Niger Coup Leaders form New Government after Ousting Bazoum

Less than a month after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum, the Niger military junta on Thursday formed a new government in the West African country. The coup leaders announced the decision through a decree read out on national television. Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government as the Prime Minister, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defence and interior ministries, AFP news agency reported.

Niger’s coup leaders have taken steps to consolidate its authority and rejected international mediation efforts this week. Accusing former colonial ruler France of attempting to disrupt the nation and breach its closed airspace, the junta leaders rebuffed the allegations. France’s foreign and defense ministries jointly dismissed the claims as baseless.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is very concerned about the reported “deplorable living conditions" of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and his family in arbitrary detention, his spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State," the UN spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, the junta designated civilian economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the new prime minister. Zeine, a former economy and finance minister who previously left office due to a 2010 coup, has also worked at the African Development Bank.

Aneliese Bernard, a former State Department official specializing in African affairs and current director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, noted the significance of establishing a government. She highlighted that this move demonstrates a formulated plan with broad governmental support, particularly to the public.

However, the junta declined the admission of mediation teams from the United Nations, the African Union, and West African regional bloc ECOWAS. They cited security concerns in the current threatening environment, according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.

ECOWAS had issued a deadline for the junta to reinstate Bazoum by Sunday, threatening military intervention. The junta disregarded the ultimatum, which passed without ECOWAS taking action. The regional bloc is scheduled to convene again on Thursday for further discussions on the situation.

The recent coup has dealt a blow to Western nations, as Niger was considered a crucial democratic ally in the fight against extremism in the region. Additionally, being a significant supplier of uranium adds to its strategic importance.

Niger’s international partners have issued warnings of suspending substantial military aid unless the country returns to constitutional governance. Amidst the ongoing crisis, Niger’s 25 million population bears the heaviest burden.

As one of the world’s poorest nations, many Nigeriens struggle day-to-day to provide food for their families, leaving them with limited attention for the escalating situation.

(With agency inputs)