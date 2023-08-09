Niger Coup Not Instigated by Russia or Wagner, But...: Blinken

The West African nation of Niger, overtaken by a junta following President Mohamed Bazoum’s ousting, is grappling with concerns over Wagner’s potential involvement amid ongoing instability. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while not attributing the coup to Russia or Wagner, has voiced unease about their presence in the Sahel region.

When asked if he was concerned about the waving of Russian flags on the streets of Niamey by supporters of the recent coup, Blinken said Washington sees Russia “taking advantage of some of these conflicts and weaponising food to try to advance its own interests."

In an interview with Waihiga Mwaura of BBC Focus on Africa, he said, “…we have concerns when we see something like the Wagner Group possibly manifesting itself in different parts of the Sahel, and here’s why we’re concerned: because every single place that this group, Wagner Group, has gone, death, destruction, and exploitation have followed."

“I think what happened and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner, but to the extent that they try to take advantage of it – and we see a repeat of what’s happened in other countries, where they’ve brought nothing but bad things in their wake – that wouldn’t be good," he added.

Both the US and France maintain military bases in Niger to counter jihadist groups across the broader region. Following their expulsion from Mali after a coup, French troops established Niger as a critical hub.

Wagner, reputed to possess numerous fighters in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali, advances business interests and fortifies Russia’s diplomatic and economic ties, despite allegations of grave human rights abuses in Africa. Speculation arises regarding Niger’s solicitation of Wagner’s aid amid potential military intervention.

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland conducted “difficult and frank" discussions with coup leaders, underscoring risks associated with collaborating with mercenaries. Detained President Bazoum expresses concerns about Wagner’s African influence, emphasizing potential Russian sway over the central Sahel region.

Uncertainty prevails about Wagner’s presence in Niger, as a Wagner-linked Telegram channel hints at deployments to Africa without precise locations. Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, extends an offer of assistance to the junta, affirming allegiance to justice and the pursuit of sovereignty.