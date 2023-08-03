Niger Coup: US Orders Partial Evacuation of Embassy, Warns Citizens Against Travel

The United States has ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger, a week after the West African nation was rocked by a military coup that has prompted global condemnation. In an updated travel advisory for Niger, the US State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and eligible family members from Embassy Niamey.

“Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. Embassy in Niamey. Commercial flight options are limited," the State Department said in a statement.

“We updated our travel advisory to reflect this and informed U.S. citizens that we are only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger given our reduced personnel," it added.

The advisory warned US citizens “not to travel to Niger," but stopped short of advising all Americans to leave the landlocked African country. “The U.S. Embassy in Niamey has temporarily reduced its personnel, suspended routine services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger," the advisory added.

The United States has strongly condemned the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum but did not order evacuations or suspend its aid to Niger, unlike France and other European countries, according to AFP.

“The United States rejects all efforts to overturn Niger’s constitutional order, and stands with the people of Niger … in support of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement late Wednesday.

He added that the US remains “diplomatically engaged at the highest levels. "

Earlier, he told a State Department briefing that there was no indication of threats targeting Americans in Niger or American facilities such as the embassy, saying that the situation in Niamey was “calm" and “fluid."

About 1,000 US troops are stationed in Niger, where they were helping the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, combat a regional Islamist insurgency. Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.

(With agency inputs)