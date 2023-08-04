Niger Junta Revokes Military Deals with France a Week After Coup

Niger’s junta revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France on Thursday (August 3) - a decision that could drastically reshape a fight against Islamist insurgents in the region after the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

“In view of France’s casual attitude and reaction to the internal situation prevailing in our country, the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland has decided to denounce France’s security and defense cooperation agreements," said Niger military spokesman, Amadou Abdramane.

“The National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland calls on the people of Niger to be vigilant against spies and foreign armed forces. It urges them to pass on to the nearest authorities any information relating to the entry or movement of suspicious individuals," he added.

Like recent coups in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, last week’s military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment with some locals accusing the former colonial ruler of interfering in their affairs.

France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight an insurgency by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has destabilized West Africa’s Sahel region.

A decision about the revocation of five military deals with France dating between 1977 and 2020 was read out on national television late on Thursday by junta representative Amadou Abdramane.