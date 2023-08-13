CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Niger Regime Leader 'Open to Explore Diplomacy': Mediators
1-MIN READ

Niger Regime Leader 'Open to Explore Diplomacy': Mediators

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 23:41 IST

Niger

West Africa's regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened the use of force in reinstating the president of Niger after he was deposed by his military but how the bloc would carry out the threat remains unclear. (Image: AP Photo)

General (Abdourahamane) Tiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter

The leader of Niger’s military regime is ready to consider a diplomatic solution to its stand-off with West African bloc ECOWAS, the head of a religious delegation of mediators said Sunday.

“General (Abdourahamane) Tiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter," said Sheikh Bala Lau, a day after his delegation held talks in Niamey.

The Muslim leaders visited the capital Niamey with the blessing of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible, but scrapped a Saturday crisis meeting on the coup that deposed Mohamed Bazoum as president.

Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official Niamey residence.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
