'No Change of Leadership': Afghanistan Embassy Rejects Reports of Taliban Appointing New Envoy in Delhi

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi on Monday said there was no change in the leadership in the Indian mission as it issued a statement resisting the attempts for a Taliban-appointed official to take over.

The embassy statement said it rejected the claims from an individual claiming to have taken charge or the mission in New Delhi at the behest of the Taliban and alleged that the aforesaid person has been responsible for spreading misinformation.

The statement comes after the Taliban’s foreign ministry issued a letter directing another official in the embassy Mohammad Qadir Shah to take over the charge of the embassy in New Delhi.

“The individual who claims to have been named “chargé d’affaires” by the Taliban has been responsible for spreading misinformation and running a baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the mission, including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter,” the statement said.

“The Embassy appreciates the consistent position of the Indian government for supporting the interests of the Afghan people, while at the same time not recognizing the Taliban regime in Kabul, as it has been the case with democratic governments around the world,” it added.

The Embassy statement also said that the mission continues to “function as normal and working for their interests in India”.

The Taliban regime decided to recall Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and appoint the current Trade Counsellor Qadir Shah as the Charge D’ Affaires (Acting Ambassador) in his place.

The tussle between the two became public after Afghan media outlets published a letter from Afghans based in India accusing the existing Ambassador and other officials of corruption, according to The Hindu.

Mamundzay issued a statement calling the allegations “one-sided, biased and untruthful.”

Sources told CNN-News18 that the Taliban regime has written to Afghan mission dismissing Afghan diplomats in Delhi 14 times in less than two years.

Earlier in April, Taliban wrote a letter dismissing Afghan Ambassador to New Delhi Farid Mamundzay for the 15th time. The new Ambassador Qadir Shah came to embassy in March 2020 and was working in the post of trade councillor.

Qadir has written letter to Ministry of External Affairs amid Farid’s absence claiming he is the Taliban representative. However, the Afghan Embassy hopes Qadir Shah’s visa will be cancelled and he will be sent back, sources said.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)