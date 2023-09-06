'No Form of Extremism Acceptable': UK PM Rishi Sunak on India's Concerns Over Khalistani Issue

Sharing India’s concerns over the increased activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said no form of extremism is acceptable, adding that the right to hold lawful protest does not extend to violent or threatening behaviour.

In an interview with PTI, Sunak asserted he takes the duty of the government to disrupt and counter violent, divisive ideologies very seriously.

“No form of extremism is acceptable in the UK, and I take the duty of the government to disrupt and counter violent, divisive ideologies, whatever they may be, very seriously," he said. “We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism and the British police are fully empowered to deal with violent acts," he added.

He further assured that the UK government is closely working with India to tackle the threat of pro-Khalistan extremism.

The British prime minister’s remarks come days before arrival in India to attend the G20 summit on September 9-10.

Sunak also mentioned a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat last month.

“In August, the UK’s Security Minister met Minister Jaishankar in New Delhi to develop our shared work addressing the threat of extremism and corruption," Sunak said.

“During that visit, he announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism. The Rs 1 crore investment will strengthen our understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremism and complement the joint work already underway between the UK and India," he added.

“UK citizens enjoy the right to gather lawfully and demonstrate a point of view, but rights to lawful protest do not extend to violent or threatening behaviour," the British prime minister further said.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, while speaking at CNN-News18’s G20 Town Hall on Tuesday, opposed attacks by extremists on the Indian embassy and called the Khalistani extremism not just an India but a United Kingdom problem as well.

“Protests are legal but extremism in any form in the UK is a problem for us, including the Khalistani extremism. It is not an Indian problem but a UK problem. We don’t believe it is okay to attack embassies," Ellis said.

India reacted angrily after an attack by the pro-Khalistan elements on the Indian High Commission in London in March 2023. The attackers had pulled down the Indian national flag from a pole at the front of the building.