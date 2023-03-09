No Loudspeakers, Iftar Inside Mosques: Saudi Arabia Imposes Restrictions on Ramadan Practices This Year

There will be no loudspeakers, no itikaf without ID, no broadcast of prayers and no iftar inside mosques as Saudi Arabia announced a set of rules and restrictions on the practice of the holy month of Ramadan this year.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh gave 10-point directions as Ramadan is approaching for the year 1444 AH.

The government also requested worshipers not to bring children to mosques as this would disturb the worshipers and cause them to lose their reverence.

Itikaf is the practice in Islam where people from the community seclude themselves during the final 10 days of Ramadan in a Masjid with the intention of solely dedicating their time to the worship of Allah.

Here are 10 points from the order:

As per the order, imams and muezzin should not be absent in the holy month of Ramadan. If necessary, they should assign the person performing the work for the period of absence and this mandate shall be with the approval of the Ministry’s branch in the region and the one on behalf has undertaken not to breach the responsibility. Absence shall not exceed the allowable period.

Adherence to Umm al-Qura Calendar, emphasis on raising the adhan “call for prayer of the Asha prayer on time in Ramadan, and the iqamah" performance of prayers according to the approved period for each prayer.

Taking into account people’s conditions in Tarawih prayers, the completion of Tahajjud’s prayers in the last 10 days of Ramadan with enough time before Fajr adhan so it won’t be hardship on worshippers.

Abiding by the Prophet’s guidance in Qunot “Duaa supplication at Tarawih Prayer and non-prolongation, and being limited to Jawame Duaa and the sahih supplications, and avoid hymns and intonation.

The importance of reading some useful books on the mosque group, according to circulars which regulates that.

Adhering to the directives issued regarding the controls for installing cameras in mosques, not using them to photograph the imam and worshipers during the performance of the prayers, and not transmitting the prayers or broadcasting them in the media of all kinds.

That the imam be responsible for authorizing the itikaaf, verifying that there are no violations from them, knowing the data of the itikaaf, and requesting the approval of the sponsor approved for non-Saudis, according to the directives notified in advance regarding the ‘tikaaf controls.

Not collecting financial donations for projects to iftar the fast (and others).

Iftar for the fasting people - if any - should be in the places prepared for that in the courtyards of the mosque, and under the responsibility of the imam and the muezzin, and that the one responsible for iftar the fast for the fasting person should clean the place immediately after finishing the iftar, and not create any temporary rooms or tents and the like to hold the iftar in them.

Worshipers are requested not to accompany children, as this would disturb the worshipers and cause them to lose their reverence.

