‘No Skimpy Clothes’: Chinese School Lands in Trouble for Promoting Victim-Blaming

A school in China’s Guangdong province is facing flak from Chinese citizens for encouraging victim-blaming when it comes to sexual harassment. The school in Guangdong’s Zhaoqing held a “mental health education” class where it showed photos with messages saying that those who suffer sexual harassment do so because they “dress flamboyantly and behave flirtatiously”.

“Girls shouldn’t wear transparent or skimpy clothes and should avoid frivolous behaviour,” the material presented at the “mental health education” class said. In China, “mental health education” classes are equivalent of sex education classes.

Chinese state-run media outlet People’s Daily said that the Chinese social media users as well as the general populace were angered by the classes and also by the response given by the authorities when questioned regarding the material.

The class was held in 2022 but the photos appeared on China’s heavily censored internet this month.

Chinese netizens said that those teaching the course are problematic while some pointed out that there are still prevalent conservative attitudes which reflect deep-rooted gender inequality.

Last week the school released a statement taking responsibility for the material disbursed. “The lecture contained some inappropriate expressions, which caused misunderstanding among (online users). (The education bureau) has criticised and educated relevant personnel and (asked the school to) improve teacher training,” the authorities said.

The word “misunderstanding” in the statement created more problems for the school with many pointing out that the word reflects that it was not “an innocent error” but a “reflection of a widely-held belief”.

Chinese citizens have time and again stood up against the treatment of women in Chinese society but incidents of crime against women and misogynistic views still exist in Chinese society.

Women have faced attacks while dining in restaurants for not responding to catcalls and provocations and feminist activism has also faced roadblocks in China despite the nation claiming to be a Communist nation which extends equal rights to women.

(with inputs from CNN)