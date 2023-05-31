CHANGE LANGUAGE
North Korea Launches Space Satellite, Alerts Sound in South Korea and Japan
Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:41 IST

Seoul, South Korea

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. (Reuters)

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately provide further flight details.

North Korea launched what it called a space satellite toward the south on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, prompting emergency alerts and evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

Air raid sirens wailed across the South Korean capital of Seoul around 6:32 a.m. (2132 GMT Tuesday) as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

The Japanese government issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa early on Wednesday morning, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea.

    North Korea has said it will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of U.S. activities.

    In data provided to international authorities, North Korea said the launch would carry the rocket south, with various stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    first published:May 31, 2023, 03:35 IST
