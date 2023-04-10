North Korea Not Responding to South Korea's Routine Calls for 3rd Straight Day as Tensions Rise

North Korea has not responded to the regularly scheduled inter-Korean calls for the third consecutive day, raising concerns amid ongoing military tensions in the Korean peninsula.

North Korea officials were unresponsive to the regular phone communication between the two sides on Sunday after the calls on the military line went unanswered on the previous two days, Bloomberg reported citing a report in Yonhap News.

The two rival nations hold phone calls twice a day through the two lines during a week for logistical and diplomatic purposes, while the military channel is used on weekends.

South Korea defense ministry officials said they reached out to Pyongyang through the military hotline at 9 am on Sunday but the calls went unanswered, the report said.

This comes as North Korea tested another underwater nuclear attack drone, in response to South Korean and United States military drills. In recent weeks, North Korea has tested what state media have described as an underwater nuclear-capable drone, and also carried out the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

This month, the US and South Korean militaries will also hold their largest joint drills in five years.

The report further said the North Korea’s lack of response to the daily calls might be a precursor to further military exercise by the Kim Jong Un regime.

North Korea and South Korea are technically still at war as the two sides have not reached any peace agreement after the Korean War, that ended in 1953.

Earlier in August 2017, Pyongyang did not respond to South Korea’s request for inter-Korean military talks just days before it launched a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

The hotline between the two nations was restored in July 2021, after being ignored for about a year by the North in protest of Seoul activists’ leaflet campaigns critical of North.

However, the unresponsive calls have not always resulted in elevated tensions. Earlier in June last year, North Korean did not respond to a regular hotline call due to technical glitches.

