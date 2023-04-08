CHANGE LANGUAGE
North Korea Tests Another Nuclear-Capable Underwater Drone in Show of Force Against US, South Korea
1-MIN READ

North Korea Tests Another Nuclear-Capable Underwater Drone in Show of Force Against US, South Korea

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 04:01 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Last year, Kim Jong Un's regime declared North Korea an irreversible nuclear power and vowed to exponentially increase weapons production.

Last year, Kim Jong Un's regime declared North Korea an irreversible nuclear power and vowed to exponentially increase weapons production. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The country tested another kind of a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called “Haeil-2”

North Korea conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, state media said on Saturday, the latest in a show of force against the U.S. and South Korea.

The country tested another kind of a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called “Haeil-2”, over a week after it disclosed a new underwater drone system dubbed “Haeil-1”, which translates to tsunami in Korean, designed to make sneak attacks in enemy waters.

Analysts say North Korea is displaying its diverse nuclear delivery capabilities against Washington and Seoul, though they are sceptical whether the underwater vehicle is ready for deployment.

During the underwater strategic weapon system test from April 4 to April 7, state media KCNA said that the drone cruised 1,000 km (621.37 miles) of underwater distance for 71 hours and 6 minutes and successfully hit a simulated target.

RELATED NEWS

“The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability,” KCNA said.

North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks, protesting that the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises.

It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
first published:April 08, 2023, 04:01 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 04:01 IST