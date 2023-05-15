CHANGE LANGUAGE
North Korean Hackers Stole $721 Million in Cryptocurrency from Japan - Nikkei
North Korean Hackers Stole $721 Million in Cryptocurrency from Japan - Nikkei

May 15, 2023

The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.

Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by U.K. blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.

    The report comes after Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement on Saturday that they support measures to counter growing threats from illicit activities by state actors, such as the theft of crypto-assets.

    According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
