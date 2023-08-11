North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Ousts Top General: What Led to the Military Shake-Up?

Amid the rising tensions in the Korean peninsular, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ousted his top general General Pak Su Il removed from his position as chief of the General Staff, and appointed Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil as his replacement, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The ousting of the top general and the reshuffle come as part of Kim’s strategy to maintain his stern grip on the military and address security concerns amid the growing geopolitical complexity in the region. The state media outlet said that the reshuffle also saw the dismissal, transfer, or appointment of other “leading commanding officers". Military experts believe that such reshuffles are common in North Korea’s military structure, with leaders often resurfacing in different roles.

Ri Yong Gil’s ascent to the top position comes after he recently assumed the number second spot in the country’s military hierarchy in December, CNN reported. His career has seen fluctuations, including rumors of his execution seven years ago after a personnel reshuffle, highlighting the dynamics of North Korea’s leadership shifts.

Analysts suggest that the North Korean dictator’s move may be driven by accountability rather than punishment. Kim Jong Un’s practice of rotating leadership positions aims to prevent the concentration of power below him, a tactic used to avoid challenges to his authority.

According to the KCNA, the reshuffle occurred against the backdrop of a “grave political and military situation" on the Korean Peninsula. While not naming its next-door neighbor South Korea and super-power US, the report indicated a focus on analysing the military activities of key players in the region.

Underlining the need for preparedness, the state media underlined the need for the North Korean army to be proactive and well-prepared for potential conflict. North Korea’s recent military rhetoric and demonstrations of its ballistic missile capabilities have escalated tensions, including threats against US reconnaissance planes and the testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

As Kim Jong Un ordered war drills involving the country’s latest weapons, neighboring South Korea announced a nationwide civil defence drill in response to recent provocations. Fellow Asian power Japan has also slammed Pyongyang’s growing military assertiveness.

An unpublished UN report viewed by Reuters, reveals how North Korea has continued its nuclear weapons development and nuclear fissile material production, evading UN sanctions designed to curtail funding nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The report, released on Thursday, notes substantial cyber thefts worth USD 1.7 billion in 2022, with North Korean hackers reportedly targeting global cryptocurrency and financial exchanges. The independent sanctions monitors, who biannually report to the UN Security Council, have previously accused North Korea of utilizing cyber attacks to finance its nuclear and missile programs.