CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanSudan CrisisUS DefaultPakistan UnrestLukashenko
Home » World » Northern Spain Blast Now Believed to be Shooting, Says Security Chief
1-MIN READ

Northern Spain Blast Now Believed to be Shooting, Says Security Chief

Published By: Arpita Raj

Reuters

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 18:39 IST

Madrid

Erkoreka said the couple were the only victims of the incident.(Representative photo/PTI)

Erkoreka said the couple were the only victims of the incident.(Representative photo/PTI)

So far this year, at least 17 women have been allegedly killed in Spain by their partner or former partner, according to the Equality Ministry

Police investigating what at first seemed like an explosion in northern Spain that killed a man and a woman now believe it was a murder-suicide with a sawn-off shotgun, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Basque regional security chief Josu Erkoreka, a man with a hidden "manipulated firearm" is presumed to have shot his ex-partner before turning the gun on himself when they met on Tuesday near her home in the fishing town of Orio.

"Witnesses interpreted the noise as an explosion from a homemade device," he told a news conference.

top videos

    Erkoreka said the couple were the only victims of the incident.

    So far this year, at least 17 women have been allegedly killed in Spain by their partner or former partner, according to the Equality Ministry.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. spain
    2. explosion
    3. blast
    first published:May 17, 2023, 18:39 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 18:39 IST