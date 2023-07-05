CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :France BurningMDMATikTokKylian MbappeISI Plot
Home » World » Not Just a Hot Day? It's the Hottest: World Registers Record Temperature on July 3
1-MIN READ

Not Just a Hot Day? It's the Hottest: World Registers Record Temperature on July 3

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 01:16 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

A woman uses a fan as she walks, during the second heatwave of the year, in Madrid, Spain. (Reuters File Photo)

A woman uses a fan as she walks, during the second heatwave of the year, in Madrid, Spain. (Reuters File Photo)

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heatwaves sizzled

July 4 - Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heatwaves sizzled around the world.

The southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35C (95F). North Africa has seen temperatures near 50C (122F).

And even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent’s Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7C (47.6F).

“This is not a milestone we should be celebrating," said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London.

“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems."

Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, were to blame.

“Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs," said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. summers
  2. temperature
  3. climate
first published:July 05, 2023, 01:16 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 01:16 IST