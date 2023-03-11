CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SVB CollapseBoeing 737 MaxCalifornia StormEU-US Trade SpatMexican Drug Cartels
Home » World » Not Just Semiconductors, India Can Be Part of Entire Electronics Supply Chain: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo
1-MIN READ

Not Just Semiconductors, India Can Be Part of Entire Electronics Supply Chain: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 10:24 IST

New Delhi

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at a press conference during the India-US Commercial Dialogue, in New Delhi (Image: Reuters)

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at a press conference during the India-US Commercial Dialogue, in New Delhi (Image: Reuters)

Both ministers also discussed how both countries can increase collaboration in the MSME sector and enhance bilateral trade among other things

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo on Friday said India can become a part of the entire electronics supply chain and not only semiconductors and said that India’s supply chain goals align with those of the United States.

“India’s desire to expand advanced manufacturing and its presence in the supply chains is totally aligned with the United States’ desire and goal to make our supply chain more resilient,” Gina Raimondo was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The Moneycontrol report said that the US commerce secretary following her meeting with counterpart Union minister Piyush Goyal said there are opportunities in the electronics supply chain for India and it is not simply limited to semiconductors.

She said that during her meeting with Piyush Goyal both ministers discussed green technologies as well as all kinds of hardware that require the electronic supply chain.

RELATED NEWS

Both ministers on Saturday also discussed new ways of enhancing the cooperation between India and the United States and unlocking new trade and investment opportunities between both countries.

Gina Raimondo was in New Delhi for a three-day visit at the invitation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

During her visit a pact between India and the US was signed which established a semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership under the framework of India – US Commercial Dialogue, according to Moneycontrol.

This pact establishes a collaborative mechanism between the Indian and the US government with respect to development of semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification following the passage of the US CHIPS and Science Act and the launching of India’s Semiconductor Mission.

“As both of our great nations seek to create stronger and more secure supply chains, particularly in the field of semiconductors, this MOU will establish a collaborative mechanism between our two countries on semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification and will aim to create economic opportunity in the US and India,’ a statement released by Raimondo’s office said.

This is a significant step in the coordination of both our countries’ semiconductor incentive programs and will strengthen mutual priorities, including promoting commercial opportunities, R&D, and talent and skill development,” the readout from the US Commerce Department said.

Raimondo and Goyal also discussed how to facilitate collaboration between small and medium sized industries in both countries as well during their meeting.

Read all the Latest News here

Tags:
  1. Gina Raimondo
  2. piyush goyal
  3. semiconductors
first published:March 11, 2023, 10:24 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 10:24 IST
Read More