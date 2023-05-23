NRIs In Australia Dance Their Way To Sydney On 'Modi Airways' Charter Flight To Greet PM Modi | See Pics

The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi transcends borders, and an example of the same was seen during the Indian leader’s ongoing visit to Australia for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour.

On Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally which is expected to draw a crowd of up to 20,000 people, according to a report by ABC Australia.

To catch a glimpse of the prime minister and listen to him speak on the Australia-India relationship, people of the Indian diaspora from across Australia reached Sydney in privately chartered “Modi Airways” flights.

Around 170 Indian-origin people took a chartered flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend the Olympic Park Arena event that will also be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to a report by NDTV.

Sporting tri-colour turbans and waving Indian flags, members of the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), boarded the flight named “Modi Airways" by the Prime Minister’s supporters.

IADF is organising the Sydney event to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian community- a “core part" of the nation’s multicultural community, according to an official statement by the Australian government.

“A lot of people are waiting outside the event venue also, where they will be cheering for PM Modi," said Dr Amit Sarwal, co-founder of IADF, as cited by the NDTV report.

PM Modi, who is on a 3-day tour to Australia, is scheduled to hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

Modi arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change.

He began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima.