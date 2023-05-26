'Officers Disclosed Military Locations, 23 Held': Pak Army Investigating Officials for May 9 Violence

Pakistan military officials were in touch with Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during the May 9 violence and 23 serving officers have been taken in custody by the Pakistan army for interrogation, sources have revealed.

Pakistan army has started investigation against its own military officers allegedly involved in the violence following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case in Islamabad, sources told CNN-News18.

The army officials were allegedly responsible for helping and felicitating PTI protestors; and revealing disclosed locations of army installations.

Top sources claimed that 23 serving officers have been taken into custody for interrogation. A joint team of Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been formed to inquire and investigate the arrested officers.

The officials had revealed the information about the army installations including the Army headquarters and Corps Commander House in Lahore.

The Corps Commander Conference and National Security Committee meetings have already approved the trails of arsonists, abettors and facilitators under Pakistan Army Act and Officials Secret Act of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Thursday said that the nation will “neither forgive nor forget" those involved in the attacks on the “memorials of martyrs". In his address, Gen Munir said that “the nation will neither forgive nor forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity". “Such behaviour will not be tolerated," he added.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises. PTI workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest. The mob also stormed the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Since the widespread violence, the government has cracked down on Khan’s supporters, arresting thousands of people and threatening trials before military courts.

Khan and several top leaders of his party are facing cases following the violence after he was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case.