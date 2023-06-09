Another Biden Gaffe: Calls Rishi Sunak 'Mr President' at White House Meet

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday mistakenly addressed visiting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as “Mr. President" ahead of high-stake talks in Washington.

Speaking to Sunak in front of the media at the White House, the US president then laughed and said: “I just promoted you!". He went on to joke that the pair would be able to solve all the world’s problems in “the next 20 minutes", BBC reported.

This latest incident comes a few days after Biden experienced a momentary stumble on stage during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Republicans have raised concerns about President Biden’s age as he prepares for re-election in the upcoming year. If elected to a second term, he would reach the age of 86 by the end of it.

Joe Biden, who fell over again last week, called Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘Mr President’ today - having previously called him ‘Rashid Sanook’ - and then forgot Winston Churchill’s name altogether in a rambling anecdote. His physical & cognitive issues appear to be worsening. pic.twitter.com/G9jpfG8Ba2— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2023

“Joe Biden, who fell over again last week, called Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘Mr President’ today - having previously called him ‘Rashid Sanook’ - and then forgot Winston Churchill’s name altogether in a rambling anecdote. His physical & cognitive issues appear to be worsening," Popular British news anchor and commentator Piers Morgan tweeted.

As Biden and Sunak gathered at the White House on Thursday, they are expected to focus on deepening close economic ties between the United States and Britain

The two leaders shared laughs and more sober sentiments in the Oval Office about the close relations between prior leaders from the two countries as they previewed topics for the meeting, including artificial intelligence, Northern Ireland as well as joint economic and security interests, including in Asia.

The meeting comes as Western officials try to ascertain whether Russia was responsible for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, which has displaced thousands of people and caused major economic and environmental damage.

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the dam’s destruction.

(With agency inputs)