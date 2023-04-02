On Cam: Hot Air Balloon Bursts into Flames Mid-Air in Mexico, Passengers Jump Off; 2 Dead

Two people died and three others were injured when a hot-air balloon flying over the famed Teotihuacan archaeological site near Mexico City caught fire.

The tragedy unfolded when the hot-air balloon collapsed due to an internal fire. Municipal officials said that they received a call at 8:40 am on Saturday reporting an incident with a hot air balloon in the archaeological site of Teotihuacan.

“The passengers jumped from the balloon," the government of the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that a child suffered second-degree burns to the face and a fracture as a result of the incident.

It identified the victims as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, without providing their names. It said the minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur.

It did not say whether there were any other passengers on the balloon.

A video posted on social media shows the balloon’s gondola on fire, in a perfectly clear sky.

Several tour operators offer balloon flights over Teotihuacan, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City, for around $150.

With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a popular tourist destination, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period.

The attraction was built 1,000 years prior to the Aztecs and considered one of the largest in the ancient world. It receives millions of tourists each year from all over the world.

