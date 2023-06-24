Once a Modi Critic, US Politician Pramila Jayapal Gives PM A Standing Ovation, Here's Why | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic address to the US Congress earned him a supporter in one of India’s biggest critics- Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

The US politician, who is known for her anti-India rants, especially against Modi-government, was seen giving a standing ovation to the Indian Prime Minister during his address.

Jayapal was one of the 75 US Senators who had previously written a letter expressing concerns about PM Modi and his visit.

In the letter, she expressed concerns about the alleged human rights violations in India under the Modi government and urged Biden to discuss the importance of protecting human rights and democratic values.

However, during the PM’s address, in which he made some strong points about India’s position in terms of human rights, the US Representative could be seen applauding the Indian leader.

BJP IT Cell In-charge Amit Malviya also took note of the development and posted photos and videos of Jayapal appreciating Modi’s speech on his Twitter.

“Pramila Jaypal, group leader of the toolkit gang, stood up and gave a standing ovation, as Prime Minister Modi addressed the US Congress… Such is the power and charisma of the man vested interest loves to hate. Poor Rahul Gandhi must be distraught to see his efforts of lobbying with the West fail," Malviya tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi’s address to a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday received overwhelming appreciation and was welcomed by the Republican senators.

Modi conveyed his appreciation for the long-standing and strong bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening of India-US relations and outlined the enormous progress made by India and the opportunities that it presents for the world.

During his address, the prime minister received 15 standing ovations, and 79 applauses as US Congress Senators were seen lining up for autographs and selfies.