Car Crashes Into Gates of Downing Street in UK; Man Held for 'Criminal Damage' Near PM Sunak's Residence

A man was arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London on Thursday, police said. One of the world’s famous addresses, the government district is where the British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s home and offices are located.

The gates of Downing Street, which are constantly monitored by armed and unarmed police officers, were affected by the crash.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the Westminster Police said.

The Westminster Police in a tweet said one individual has been arrested following the incident, which occurred at approximately 4:30 pm.

The police have stated that they are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

Social media footage captured a white car slowly approaching the gates on Whitehall, the primary thoroughfare. Subsequent videos depicted the vehicle parked against the imposing tall metal gates, with its trunk open, while police officers conducted inspections of the scene.

A photograph shared by the BBC displayed officers escorting a man with handcuffed hands behind his back.

Following the crash, police cordoned off Whitehall as a precautionary measure. However, within thirty minutes, the barriers were gradually lifted, permitting people to return to the bustling Whitehall area, which is typically frequented by civil servants and tourists eager to explore the nearby Houses of Parliament and other significant historical landmarks.

It remains unclear at this time whether the crash was intentional or accidental.

Although the prime minister was present at Downing Street during the incident, they have since departed for a planned visit, the BBC reported. Notably, the incident coincides with a significant number of civil servants vacating their government office buildings.

Strategic Location, High Security

Downing Street is located in close proximity to the Houses of Parliament, and the vicinity maintains a strong security presence with barriers strategically placed on footpaths and in front of government structures as a precautionary measure following previous incidents.

In response to IRA bomb attacks in London, substantial gates were installed at the entrance of Downing Street in 1989. The group further targeted the then Prime Minister John Major at the official residence at No 10, in 1991 by launching three improvised mortar shells. Three police officers and a civil servant suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The gates act as the primary security measure, and armed police officers are stationed at the entrance. Official vehicles seeking entry to the street typically undergo thorough inspections before sturdy bollards are lowered to grant access.

