Operation Kaveri: India Launches Mission to Evacuate Citizens Stranded in Violence-hit Sudan

India on Monday launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indians trapped in conflict-hit Sudan where clashes have erupted between the Sudanese military and rebel paramilitary forces.

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar in a tweet said that 500 Indians have reached the Port of Sudan and also shared two pictures of Indians waiting at the Port of Sudan.

Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023

“Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan,” Jaishankar said.

The ministry of external affairs on April 23 said that India sent two heavy-lift aircraft to Saudi Arabia and a ship to the coast of Sudan to begin the evacuation of Indian citizens who were caught in the conflict.

India has been activating a contingency plan to evacuate people from Sudan once there is a brief lull in the fighting.

“As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," the external affairs ministry said.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency PTI said that France evacuated few Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from violence-hit Sudan. A separate report by news agency ANI said that the French Air Force evacuated five Indians from Sudan through and brought them to France’s military base in Djibouti.

Saudi Arabia also evacuated who were part of the crew of a Saudi flight and stuck in Sudanese capital Khartoum, the PTI report said.

France and Germany on Monday said they evacuated around 700 people, Indonesia said so far more than 500 of its citizens had been evacuated to the port, and were awaiting transport to Jeddah. China, Denmark, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Sweden also said they had got nationals out, while Japan said it was preparing to send an evacuation team from Djibouti, news agency Reuters said in a separate report.

The US military evacuated 70 people, including staff and their families, from Sudan using 6 aircraft.

The armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have led their forces in a fierce clash against each other in a bid to take control of the resource-rich nation.

The nation is struggling to return to civilian rule but a series of coups has destabilised the nation’s society and economy.

The clashes erupted on April 15 and at least 420 people have died and several thousands have been injured.

