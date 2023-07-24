‘Our Doors Are Always Open’: CIA Chief Burns, MI6 Head Moore Urges Russians to Switch Sides

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US and the UK Security Service, MI6, want to capitalise on the short-lived rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who turned against him using his mercenary group Wagner late last month. A report by the Hill pointed out that Western spy agencies are eager to recruit high-level Russian officials to spy for them.

CIA Director William Burns and his British counterpart MI6 Chief Richard Moore in separate events tried to reach out to the Russians unhappy with the war to join forces with the CIA, MI6 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Burns highlighted that the Wagner-waged rebellion presented a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to break Putin’s power base while speaking at an event hosted by the Aspen Security Forum last week.

His speech comes days after the CIA released a Russian-language video on Instagram where fictional Russians were seen discussing how to contact the CIA using dark web and other tools to shield their identity.

“I think Putin is already a little bit uneasy as he looks over his shoulder,” Burns was quoted as saying by the Hill.

British spymaster Moore, however, made it clear that the MI6 is keen to recruit Russians who will help end the bloodshed in Ukraine and not necessarily overthrow Putin.

“There are many Russians today who are silently appalled by the sight of their armed forces pulverising Ukrainian cities, expelling innocent families from their homes, and kidnapping thousands of children,” MI6 Chief Richard Moore said, according to the Hill.

“There’s nothing to do about what’s going on in Russia. What happens in Russia is down to Russians ultimately,” Moore was quoted as saying by Politico. “I invite them to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us. Our door is always open,” he further added.

People within the CIA familiar with the developments told the Hill that the CIA wants to reach Russians in sectors such as the military, intelligence services, scientific research and technology and even businessmen.

“The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for trustworthy people who can tell it to us and with whom we can communicate securely. People may also be unaware that what they know is of great value to us,” the aforementioned people told the news outlet.

The people mentioned above said that the CIA is interested in “advanced science, military and cyber technology, financial information, sources of valuable data and foreign policy secrets”.

These developments come amid news of Wagner chief Prigozhin being kept in exile and the disappearance of General Sergei Surovikin who has disappeared from public view since the failed rebellion. Several reports suggest that Surovikin had prior knowledge of Prigozhin’s plans.

The CIA official mentioned above told the Hill that once someone connects with the spy agency, it will choose the “safest time and manner to respond”.