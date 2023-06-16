CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pope FrancisChina CovidNew Australian EnvoyPakistan EconomyModi Yoga Day @UN
Home » World » Over 80 Injured, Including Children, in South Korea School Bus Crash
1-MIN READ

Over 80 Injured, Including Children, in South Korea School Bus Crash

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 15:56 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Children hold a giant national flag during a re-enactment of the March First Independence in Cheonan, South Korea. (Credits: Reuters)

Children hold a giant national flag during a re-enactment of the March First Independence in Cheonan, South Korea. (Credits: Reuters)

The buses had been ferrying 75 middle-school students and their teachers on a trip when the crash took place in the county of Hongcheon in Gangwon province

More than 80 people, including children, were injured in South Korea on Friday after three school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway east of Seoul, fire authorities said.

The buses had been ferrying 75 middle-school students and their teachers on a trip when the crash took place in the county of Hongcheon in Gangwon province, an official at the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters said by telephone.

Two students were among three people seriously injured in the incident, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. south korea
  2. accident
first published:June 16, 2023, 15:56 IST
last updated:June 16, 2023, 15:56 IST