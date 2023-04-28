CHANGE LANGUAGE
Overnight Strikes in Ukrainian Cities Kill At Least 2; Explosions, Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv
1-MIN READ

Overnight Strikes in Ukrainian Cities Kill At Least 2; Explosions, Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 09:10 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

A general view shows a building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

A general view shows a building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

The attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed a woman and a three-year-old child, the city’s mayor said

Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv were rocked by explosions early on Friday and at least two people were killed in the fresh round of attacks, multiple reports said.

In Uman, a high-rise building was hit by a missile, blowing apart a large part of a residential building. The city’s military administration said anti-aircraft units were in operation.

Explosions were also heard after midnight in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south, according to Interfax Ukraine news agency.

The attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed a woman and a three-year-old child, the city’s mayor said, according to The Guardian.

The attacks come a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer, referring to a telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

It was the first time the leaders had spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of its “special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, saying it was necessary to protect Russia.

Russian forces have suffered setbacks throughout the conflict and have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of Bakhmut, once a city of 70,000.

Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com.
first published:April 28, 2023, 09:05 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 09:10 IST