Pak Army Chief Munir Says No More Exercising Restraint if Protests Target Military

Pakistan Army said it will punish those involved in the recent attacks on its installations on Monday. Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir said “spoilers” will be brought to justice through “trials under relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act”, the Dawn said in a report.

The announcement was made during the Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) which he presided over at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, top Pakistani generals took note of the prevailing internal and external security environment.

“The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests,” the press release, accessed by the Dawn, said.

One of the outcomes of the meeting was that the Pakistani Army believes that the desecration of the pictures of martyrs, vandalisation of monuments and military installations, setting fire on historical buildings and attempts to provoke the army to make it react impulsively were a “well-coordinated arson plan”.

The top generals condemned the “politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties”.

“Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, the armed forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile,” the press release further said.

The commanders also resolved that they will no longer exercise restraint against those who will launch attacks on “military installations and setups under any circumstances”.

They also called on the government to punish violators of social media rules and regulations.

The attacks on army installations came after Imran Khan was arrested for three days last week.

The former prime minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Al Qadir trust case but the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court let him go on protective bail, which stands expired as of Tuesday.

During the time he was in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody, PTI cadres wreaked havoc demanding their leader be freed by attacking army installations, burning public property and fighting with the police.

Meanwhile, a report by CNN-News18 said that the recent arrest of Imran Khan and the protests by PTI workers have split the Pakistan Army and highly-placed military officials are unhappy over how COAS Munir reacted to the events.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)