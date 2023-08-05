Pak Caretaker PM to Be Appointed Only after Nawaz Sharif’s Blessing, Shehbaz to Send List

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive the names of all contenders for the caretaker prime minister’s role on Saturday. According to a report by Pakistan-based newspaper, the Dawn, Sharif will send it to his elder brother and party chief of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif who will then approve three names from that list.

The report by the Dawn said that Nawaz Sharif will agree with at least one name out of three names that Shehbaz Sharif will share with him.

The report also indicated that the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have already decided who will be appointed the caretaker prime minister and are being “intentionally” quiet about it. PPP has already handed in the list to Sharif.

Despite these developments, the other six partners of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), namely the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl) (JUI-F), Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (Mengal) (BNP-M) and other outfits will submit the names of who they think would be better suited for the role to the Pakistan Prime Minister today.

Sharif held a meeting with all the allies on a three-point agenda, the report said. The ruling coalition discussed the dissolution of national and provincial assemblies, selection of caretaker PM and polls on the basis of the 2023 census.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Balochistan Awami Party leader Khalid Magsi and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Aslam Bhootani attended the meeting.

BNP, JUI-F and MQM-P are yet to submit names for the caretaker role.

After Nawaz finalises the names, his younger brother will share them with dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Raja Riaz who is the leader of the opposition.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, former prime minister and estranged PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, ex-principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, former CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, ex- permanent representative to the UN Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Pir of Pagaro Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi and former Punjab governor and PPP’s Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are the candidates who could be appointed caretaker prime minister, the Dawn said in its report.