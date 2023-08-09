Pak Court Refuses to Release Imran Khan, Request to Transfer to Adiala Jail also Denied

The Islamabad High Court said it wants to listen to what the government has to say before taking a decision on former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal against his imprisonment on corruption charges, the Associated Press said in a report.

Khan was arrested last Saturday on charges of concealing assets and corruption in the Toshakhana Reference case. He has been sent to the colonial-era Attock Jail.

Khan’s legal team went to the Islamabad High Court but the court gave Khan no immediate relief. The court said it wants to hear the government’s response and also hear from the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyers before deciding on the former prime minister’s appeal.

The ECP disqualified Khan in 2022 from holding public office for five years accusing him of unlawfully selling state gifts from the Toshakhana or the government repository.

Khan’s legal team suffered another blow as the court adjourned without setting a date for the following hearing. “We were not properly heard today,” Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan’s lawyer said.

He along with other lawyers were present on Khan’s behalf in court on Wednesday. The legal team told the court that Khan did not violate any laws and his arrest was illegal.

The request lodged by the legal team for the transfer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to a prison where there are special cells for under-trial and imprisoned politicians.

Usually, high-profile personalities are kept at the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after their arrest.

Khan has denied all charges against him and said he is a victim of political conspiracy.

Khan also met with his lawyers once.

Despite being ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, the cricketer-turned-politician remains a popular figure in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is set to dissolve parliament later Wednesday after the completion of its term. Sharif claimed to have led Pakistan through multiple challenges, including the country’s worst economic crisis and devastating floods which killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damage in Pakistan in 2022 in his last cabinet meeting.

He also highlighted that Pakistan was able to negotiate a 3 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund, potentially saving the country from defaulting on its debt repayments under his guidance.