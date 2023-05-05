Pak FM Bhutto Asks Not to ‘Weaponize’ Terrorism, Pushes CPEC at SCO. EAM Jaishankar Responds

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on Friday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers summit, where he asked nations not to ‘weaponize’ terrorism, was met with a stern response from Union ministry of external affairs S Jaishankar.

Hosted colleagues in Goa to the Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.Welcomed enthusiastic participation of all members in 100+ meetings. Particularly delighted that Varanasi hosted several events as the first SCO Cultural & Tourist Capital. Noted that current crises… pic.twitter.com/pEPiJm7jgB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the issue of terrorism should not be raised for ‘diplomatic point-scoring’ while addressing the SCO delegations. “The collective security of our peoples is our joint responsibility. Terrorism continues to threaten global security. Let’s not get caught up in weaponizing terrorism for diplomatic point scoring,” the Pakistan foreign minister said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar indirectly responded to the remarks in a tweet where while highlighting the outcomes of the summit, he pointed out that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism.

“(The) menace of terrorism has continued unabated and taking our eyes off it would be detrimental to our security interests. Reiterated that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. We must not allow anybody - individual or State - to hide behind non-State actors,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

It must be noted that Bilawal’s remarks came shortly after Jaishankar urged that all forms of cross-border terrorism must be stopped.

Bilawal also tried to push the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor agenda at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held in Goa. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor can similarly be a force multiplier for regional connectivity. CPEC does not only connect Pakistan to its neighbour China. CPEC offers all countries invested in the commonality of the future of this region to take the journey further and connect the dots towards full regional economic integration,” Bilawal said.

Jaishankar in response said that connectivity projects should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, without directly referring to the CPEC agenda that Bilawal Bhutto tried to peddle at the SCO-CFM. “Underlined that while connectivity is key to progress, it must come with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states,” the foreign minister said.

(with inputs from Abhishek Jha and Shalinder Wangu)

