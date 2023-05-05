Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Meets Russia's Lavrov on Sidelines of SCO Meet in Goa

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a beach resort of Goa.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a conclave of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), included talks on bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

➖They discussed bilateral, regional & int’l matters of mutual interest.➖Assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy & people to people contacts. ➖SCO opens new vistas of cooperation & coordination with Russia.#PakFMatSCO pic.twitter.com/Ym29jLOF7W — Spokesperson MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 4, 2023

It said they “assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy and people-to-people contacts."

Ahead of his departure on Thursday, Bilawal had said he was looking forward to “engaging bilaterally” countries that were part of the SCO.

“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO,” he said on Twitter.

On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO.During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look… pic.twitter.com/cChUWj9okR — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 4, 2023

Bilawal’s trip is the first visit to India by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2011 when then-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited for peace talks, Dawn newspaper reported.

The visit comes at a time when the relationship between the two neighbors has declined.

Read all the Latest News here