Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Admits Islamabad Failed to Bring Kashmir on UN's Agenda

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari admitted on Friday that his country has found it difficult to bring Kashmir into the “centre” of the United Nations agenda due to India’s diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), Zardari said: “Whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up… our neighbouring countries strongly object, vociferously object and they perpetuate a post facto narrative.”

“They try to claim that this is not a dispute for the United Nations, that this is not a disputed territory recognised by the international community, and they insist, counter to the facts, counter to the reality, that their usurpation of Kashmir should be endorsed,” Zardari said.

“While we do find it difficult to get the truth across, we are persistent in our efforts,” he further added.

Reports by news agencies IANS and PTI also pointed out that Zardari mistakenly referred to India as a “friend” before quickly circling back and addressing India as a “neighbour”.

In 1972, under Shimla Agreement, it was decided that Kashmir and all disputes between the neighbours are bilateral matters and it was signed by the Pakistan current foreign minister’s grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was the president at that time and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Despite that Pakistan on several occasions has raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations and even during United Nations Security Council meetings and during meetings where the issue was not relevant.

For example, India criticised the foreign minister for raising Kashmir during a Security Council debate on women, peace and security. India’s ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said that the allegations raised by the foreign minister were “unworthy” of a response.

“Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Kamboj said on March 8.

“My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda. Rather, our focus is where it shall always be – positive and forward-looking. Today’s discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda,” she further added, according to PTI.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

