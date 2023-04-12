Pak Govt Doesn’t Want to Release Funds for Polls, ECP Submits Report to Top Court

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a report submitted to the nation’s Supreme Court flagged that there is reluctance within the government to release PKR 21 billion for election expenses, the Dawn said in a report.

The federal government of Pakistan, according to media outlets based there, is “looking to sidestep a Supreme Court order directing elections to be held in Punjab province” on May 14.

The top court last week directed the ECP to apprise the court regularly on issues related to funding for polls and submit a report on the government’s response to the request for funds.

The Supreme Court said that if the government does not provide funds or if there is a shortfall, the apex court will issue orders and give directions to authorities responsible.

The ECP, according to the Dawn, submitted the report in a sealed envelope. It should be noted that the finance minister Ishaq Dar tabled a money bill in the National Assembly and Senate. The bill seeks parliamentary approval for the release of PKR 21 billion to hold the elections but the Dawn said the bill has been dubbed as an attempt to delay the polls.

The Dawn, citing people familiar with the developments, said the one-page report highlights the government’s reluctance towards disbursement of the funds.

The Punjab province’s caretaker government also told the ECP that it can only sanction 75,000 security personnel against the demand for 300,000 security forces.

The court in its judgement also directed the Punjab caretaker government to provide a security plan acceptable to the ECP.

The ECP report will be presented before members of a three-judge bench for consideration in chambers later this week, the news outlet said.

It must be noted that the money bill was also presented to the upper house of parliament, even though the Pakistan Senate has no role in the passage of the money bill and can only offer recommendations which the National Assembly is free to ignore.

The report by Dawn also pointed out that the Senate chairman asked members to take time till Friday and present their recommendations.

The report said the government wants to delay the polls until October and hold simultaneous elections instead of split polls.

(PKR - Pakistani Rupees)

