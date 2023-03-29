Pak Minister's Offensive Remarks Against Imran Khan and His Wife in Parliament Speech Sparks Criticism

Pakistan’s Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain landed in fresh trouble for using inappropriate language, this time at the Parliament in his remarks against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife.

A viral video of the incident on social media shows Hussain targeting Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and justifying police action on his Zaman Park residence during his speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday. Hussain then attacked the PTI chairman and used inappropriate language while using the name of Khan’s father.

Unbelievable really. This is melting of our political discourse. Complete absence of morality here. Rana Tanveer calling Imran that word ’ & attributing it to his father is categorically condemnable. You fight dirty in power corridors, not by dragging people’s families like this pic.twitter.com/V96ryseznR— Omer Azhar (@OmerAzhar96) March 28, 2023

Shortly after the remarks, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expunged Hussain’s statements saying the latter is a “senior" leader.

The comments drew criticism on Twitter with users calling out Hussain over a “complete absence of morality" and stating the sexist remarks against Khan’s wife are deplorable.

After using foul language during an event at a university, Rana Tanveer abuses Imran Khan. Pathetic. Pathetic. If you can't run the country at least try to keep mum. https://t.co/PK4ayUAaXE— Khawaja Burhan Uddin (@Khawajaburhan6) March 28, 2023

Some users also said Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, seen laughing at Hussain’s comments in the assembly in the viral video, should also be condemned.

In the Joint Session of Parliament On the floor of the National assembly this filthy language has been used by the federal minister Rana Tanveer & Defense minister Khawaja Asif appreciated him for his misogynistic derogatory remarks against the wife of ex-PM IK@AmirSaeedAbbasi pic.twitter.com/4Zo1ES0dkf— Ammar Ahmed Abbasi (@AmmarPak3A) March 28, 2023

Rana Tanveer abuses during University convocation

Hussain’s remarks in the parliament is the second such incident reported regarding his use of foul language this month. The education minister faced criticism for using an expletive term in his address at the graduation ceremony at Government College University (GCU) in Lahore.

In a video that went viral on social media, the minister is heard telling the attendees that he once met Rana Iqrar, Vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University, who told him that despite being from a ruling class of the Rana tribe, using a Hindi expletive, he works in an Agriculture University.

This is our Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain. Just look at this man’s language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country. He couldn’t even fake it for a graduation ceremony. The lack of education shines through & through pic.twitter.com/1eQVCeGPtk— Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) March 18, 2023

The minister apologised with a tweet and called it a “slip of the tongue".

Yesterday at GC University Lahore, i had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back.— Rana Tanveer Hussain (@RTanveerPMLN) March 18, 2023

