Pak Not a Safe Haven for Minorities: One Christian Woman Abducted, Another Killed | Exclusive

Amid continuous complaints, another woman from the Christian community has been abducted in Pakistan’s Faisalabad Jaranwala, according to local sources.

According to her family, she was forcefully converted to Islam and married to Muhammad Noma, son of Muhammad Ilyas, said sources.

This comes days after Mani Gujjar and his goons allegedly killed a Christian mother of three and an employee of Limz University for not accepting Islam in Mir Town Lahore on June 30, said sources. After killing, they threw acid on her face and dumped her on road, which was declared an accident, said sources.

In a report published in April 2023, the Movement for Solidarity and Peace (MSP) revealed that in Pakistan as many as 700 Christian women aged 12 to 25 are forcefully converted to Islam every year.

Not only abduction or forced conversion, minorities are facing other economic issues too.

The Hindu community says it is trapped in insecurity and burdened with exorbitant taxes that drain their resources. They claim restricted business opportunities intensify vulnerability, worsening the precarious situation.

JAN TO JUNE REPORT

From January to June 2023, 38 women from Christian and Hindu communities have been abducted or force converted, and seven killed, according to a survey.

According to the data collected by the Centre for Social Justice, at least 2,120 persons suffered due to false allegations, prolonged trials, dislocation, and worse between 1987 and 2022.

88 persons were killed extra-judicially after allegations under the blasphemy laws during the period of 36 years, which tarnished the image of Pakistan.

According to the UN Human Rights, every year, 1,000 attacks are reported on non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan. The most affected areas are Sindh, Peshawar, Karachi, Baluchistan.